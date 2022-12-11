Auburn women’s basketball earns second straight 40-point win

The Tigers ran away with another one.

The Auburn women’s basketball team pulled away for its third blowout win in three games Sunday, dominating Louisiana 81-41.

Auburn led 57-25 at the end of the third quarter. At the time, Louisiana had twice as many turnovers (16) as made field goals (8-of-39). Sharp-shooting Auburn was 9-of-17 from 3-point range, giving the Tigers more made 3’s than the Ragin’ Cajuns had from the field.

All in all, it was a romp—and Auburn’s third straight win by 20-plus points. This win followed 86-46 win over UCF on Dec. 3 and a 70-48 win over Little Rock on Nov. 30.

Star guard Aicha Coulibaly scored 15 points, as did freshman Sydney Shaw. Honesty Scott-Grayson added another 13 points.

Three games now stand between Auburn and the opening of SEC play.