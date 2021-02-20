Auburn women’s basketball game at Mississippi State rescheduled for Tuesday

The Auburn women’s basketball game at Mississippi State has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23.

The teams will tip off at 5 p.m. in Starkville, Miss.

The game was originally scheduled for last Thursday and was postponed due to icy weather in Mississippi.

The Tigers will play three games in five days to close the regular-season schedule. After the game at Mississippi State, Auburn will play its home finale on Feb. 25 against Arkansas then travel to Tennessee on Feb. 28.

The SEC Tournament is scheduled to open March 3.

Auburn senior Unique Thompson will enter the Mississippi State game eyeing the school’s all-time career rebounds record. She is nine rebounds short of Becky Jackson’s career rebounds record, and 10 away from setting a new record. Jackson recorded 1,118 rebounds in her career at Auburn in the early 1980’s. Thompson has pulled down 1,109.

Broadcast information for the newly rescheduled Mississippi State game has not yet been announced.