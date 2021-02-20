 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn women’s basketball game at Mississippi State rescheduled for Tuesday
0 comments
AU Women's Basketball

Auburn women’s basketball game at Mississippi State rescheduled for Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Women’s Basketball: Auburn vs Missouri

Auburn's Aicha Coulibaly (5) shoots a free throw Feb. 7 against Missouri in Auburn Arena. 

 Jacob Taylor/AU Athletics

The Auburn women’s basketball game at Mississippi State has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23.

The teams will tip off at 5 p.m. in Starkville, Miss.

The game was originally scheduled for last Thursday and was postponed due to icy weather in Mississippi.

The Tigers will play three games in five days to close the regular-season schedule. After the game at Mississippi State, Auburn will play its home finale on Feb. 25 against Arkansas then travel to Tennessee on Feb. 28.

The SEC Tournament is scheduled to open March 3.

Auburn senior Unique Thompson will enter the Mississippi State game eyeing the school’s all-time career rebounds record. She is nine rebounds short of Becky Jackson’s career rebounds record, and 10 away from setting a new record. Jackson recorded 1,118 rebounds in her career at Auburn in the early 1980’s. Thompson has pulled down 1,109.

Broadcast information for the newly rescheduled Mississippi State game has not yet been announced.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Osaka cruises to second Australian Open title

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert