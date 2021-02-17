 Skip to main content
Auburn women’s basketball game with Mississippi State postponed
AU Women's Basketball

Auburn women’s basketball game with Mississippi State postponed

  • Updated
South Carolina Auburn Basketball

Auburn head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy talks with guard Alaina Rice (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Auburn, Ala.

 Butch Dill - freelancer, FR111446 AP

The Auburn women’s basketball team’s trip to Mississippi State has been postponed due to icy weather in the region.

It was one of four women’s basketball games and three men’s basketball games scheduled for Thursday that were postponed by the conference on Wednesday morning.

Make-up dates for the games have not been determined, the conference announced.

Auburn now has a gap on its schedule until its scheduled Feb. 25 home game against Arkansas.

The Mississippi State was one of just three regular-season games left for Auburn. After Arkansas, Auburn is set to close its regular season on Feb. 28 at Tennessee. A game scheduled for Feb. 21 with Vanderbilt was called off earlier this season when Vanderbilt canceled the rest of its games.

Unless the Mississippi State game is rescheduled within the next week, the postponement means Auburn senior Unique Thompson could have the chance to break the rebounds record she is chasing at home instead of on the road.

Thompson is just nine rebounds short of the Auburn all-time career rebounds record. She has pulled down 1,109 rebounds in her career, just shy of Becky Jackson’s record of 1,118 rebounds. She needs nine rebounds to tie the record and 10 to break it.

