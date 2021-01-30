Auburn women’s basketball game with Missouri rescheduled for Feb. 7

The SEC has rescheduled the Auburn women’s basketball game with Missouri for Feb. 7, the league announced Saturday.

The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 10 but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The game will now tip at noon Feb. 7 and be televised on SEC Network.

Auburn has two games postponed in early January, with one being a game with Kentucky that was successfully rescheduled and played in January. After nearly a month’s wait, though, the Missouri game is also back on the schedule.

The rescheduling helps Auburn senior Unique Thompson in her chase for Auburn’s all-time rebounding record, giving her one more opportunity to pull down the boards she needs. She is now second in Auburn’s record books in career rebounds, behind only all-time leader Becky Jackson. Thompson has 1,051 career rebounds, behind Jackson’s mark of 1,118.

On Thursday Thompson passed Auburn legend DeWanna Bonner for second place on the list.