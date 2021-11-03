 Skip to main content
Auburn women’s basketball loses Romi Levy for season after ACL tear
AU Women's Basketball

Auburn women's basketball loses Romi Levy for season after ACL tear

Women’s Basketball: Auburn vs South Alabama

Auburn forward Romi Levy (11) shoots over South Alabama center Antoinette Lewis (35) during during the game between Auburn and South Alabama on Dec 13, 2020, at Auburn Arena. 

 Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics

Auburn women’s basketball sophomore Romi Levy will miss the 2021-22 season after suffering an ACL tear, head coach Johnnie Harris announced Wednesday.

The loss of Levy marks a major blow for the Tigers in their first season under Harris. Levy was an SEC All-Freshman Team selection after playing in 23 of 24 games last season.

Levy, a 6-foot-2 forward from Herzliya, Israel, averaged 5.4 points per game and 3.9 rebounds per game last season.

Auburn’s roster already has holes as it rebuilds, and the Tigers will now be without one of their more experienced returning players. Auburn went winless in the SEC last season before making a coaching change and hiring Harris from Texas.

Auburn meets Miles College in an exhibition Nov. 4 in Auburn Arena. Admission will be free.

The Tigers open their regular season on Nov. 11 with a home game against Georgia Southern.

