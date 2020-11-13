Auburn women’s basketball releases SEC schedule

The Auburn women’s basketball team is looking to re-establish itself as a contender in the SEC this winter, and in order to do so the Tigers will have to take down some of the nation’s top teams.
Auburn will take on five preseason top-15 teams — and host four of them — as the SEC announced the team’s conference schedule on Friday. The Tigers host No. 1 South Carolina on Feb. 4, travel to No. 6 Mississippi State on Feb. 18, and host No. 11 Kentucky, No. 13 Texas A&M and No. 14 Arkansas on Jan. 14, Jan. 28 and Jan. 31, respectively.
The SEC schedule will once again be a 16-game slate with eight games at home and eight away. Auburn’s three home-and-home opponents this season will be Alabama, Arkansas and Georgia. All league teams will have open dates Jan. 21 and Feb. 7.
Auburn opens league play on New Year’s Eve at LSU then opens the home portion of the schedule at home against Georgia on Jan. 3. A trip to Ole Miss is next on Jan. 7 followed by home games against Missouri on Jan. 10 and Kentucky on Jan. 14.
The Tigers will hit the road for their next two games a week apart, traveling to Florida on Jan. 17 and Alabama on Jan. 24 for a pair of Sunday matinees. Texas A&M then visits The Plains on Jan. 28 followed by a trip to Arkansas on Jan. 31 to close out the month.
Auburn’s February begins with a home game against defending conference champion South Carolina on Feb. 4 followed by a trip to Georgia on Feb. 11 and a home Valentine’s Day contest with Alabama on Feb. 14. The Tigers travel to Mississippi State next on Feb. 18 then close out the home schedule with contests against Vanderbilt on Feb. 21 and Arkansas on Feb. 25. The regular season wraps up on the road at Tennessee (Feb. 28).
The 2021 SEC Tournament returns to Greenville, South Carolina, for the third straight year, set for March 3-7 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Game times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date. Auburn’s non-conference schedule, along with ticket information and gameday guidelines and procedures will also be announced in the coming days.
Below is Auburn’s 2020-21 conference schedule:
Dec. 31 (Thu.) – at LSU
Jan. 3 (Sun.) – Georgia
Jan. 7 (Thu.) – at Ole Miss
Jan. 10 (Sun.) – Missouri
Jan. 14 (Thu.) – Kentucky
Jan. 17 (Sun.) – at Florida
Jan. 24 (Sun.) – at Alabama
Jan. 28 (Thu.) – Texas A&M
Jan. 31 (Sun.) – at Arkansas
Feb. 4 (Thu.) – South Carolina
Feb. 11 (Thu.) – at Georgia
Feb. 14 (Sun.) – Alabama
Feb. 18 (Thu.) – at Mississippi State
Feb. 21 (Sun.) – Vanderbilt
Feb. 25 (Thu.) – Arkansas
Feb. 28 (Sun.) – at Tennessee
