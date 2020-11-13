Auburn women’s basketball releases SEC schedule

The Auburn women’s basketball team is looking to re-establish itself as a contender in the SEC this winter, and in order to do so the Tigers will have to take down some of the nation’s top teams.

Auburn will take on five preseason top-15 teams — and host four of them — as the SEC announced the team’s conference schedule on Friday. The Tigers host No. 1 South Carolina on Feb. 4, travel to No. 6 Mississippi State on Feb. 18, and host No. 11 Kentucky, No. 13 Texas A&M and No. 14 Arkansas on Jan. 14, Jan. 28 and Jan. 31, respectively.

The SEC schedule will once again be a 16-game slate with eight games at home and eight away. Auburn’s three home-and-home opponents this season will be Alabama, Arkansas and Georgia. All league teams will have open dates Jan. 21 and Feb. 7.

Auburn opens league play on New Year’s Eve at LSU then opens the home portion of the schedule at home against Georgia on Jan. 3. A trip to Ole Miss is next on Jan. 7 followed by home games against Missouri on Jan. 10 and Kentucky on Jan. 14.

The Tigers will hit the road for their next two games a week apart, traveling to Florida on Jan. 17 and Alabama on Jan. 24 for a pair of Sunday matinees. Texas A&M then visits The Plains on Jan. 28 followed by a trip to Arkansas on Jan. 31 to close out the month.