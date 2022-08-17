 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Auburn women’s basketball schedules Tuskegee for exhibition

Tuskegee 02-05

Ashiala Jackson dribbles with the ball against Miles College on Feb. 3, 2021, in Tuskegee.

 Eric Starling/For the O-A News

The Auburn women’s basketball team announced its season schedule on Wednesday, which includes a preseason exhibition with nearby neighbor Tuskegee.

The exhibition is set for Nov. 3 in Neville Arena. It’ll mark the first time the programs have mixed it up since an exhibition in 2006, and it represents how the relationship between Auburn and the HBCU is now as strong as it’s ever been in athletics in the modern era.

The Auburn and Tuskegee baseball teams met for an offseason exhibition last fall and this week the Tuskegee football team is using Auburn’s practice facility for a Saturday scrimmage while new turf is being laid down in its home stadium.

Tuskegee competes in the NCAA’s Division II. Auburn last season topped Tuskegee’s conference rival Miles College 102-42 in a preseason exhibition, and this year’s exhibition should play out in a similar fashion on the scoreboard — but the experience could be big for a Tuskegee team on the rise in recent seasons under head coach Trelanne Powell.

Tuskegee in spring 2021 made the Division II NCAA Tournament as the top team in the SIAC. Last season, Tuskegee won the SIAC’s western division but fell in the SIAC Tournament semifinals. Star forward Ashiala Jackson is back after winning SIAC Player of the Year last season as a redshirt junior.

Meanwhile, Auburn enters its second season under head coach Johnnie Harris.

Auburn and Tuskegee played exhibitions in 2005 and 2006. All-time, Auburn leads the regular-season series with Tuskegee 17-5. The teams played several times per season in the 1970’s. Auburn won the first 14 meetings. Between 1977 and 1979, Tuskegee won five straight meetings, before the boom of Auburn women’s basketball. The last three regular-season meetings were blowout wins for Auburn in 1985, 1986 and 1990.

