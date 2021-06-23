 Skip to main content
Auburn women’s basketball signs transfer Paris Mullins
AU Women's Basketball

Auburn women’s basketball signs transfer Paris Mullins

  • Updated
Mullins

Paris Mullins

 Butler Community College

Paris Mullins, a transfer from Butler Community College, has signed a National Letter of Intent/financial aid agreement to play for the Auburn women’s basketball team next season, head coach Johnnie Harris announced Wednesday.

Mullins, a 6-2 forward out of McDonough, Ga., who played her high school ball at Henry County HS, comes to The Plains after one season each at Butler CC (Kan.) and Walters State CC (Tenn.).

“I’m so excited to have Paris as part of our Auburn women’s basketball family,” Harris said. “Paris has a skill set that fits very well with our system. She is a highly motivated young lady, both on and off the court, and she will be a very important piece to the process of building our program.”

Mullins averaged 10.0 points and 5.7 rebounds as a sophomore at Butler CC, starting 21 of 23 games. She earned All-Conference honors for her efforts and helped lead her team to the NJCAA national tournament in 2021. She scored in double-figures 12 times during the season.

As a freshman at Walters State, she averaged 13.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the floor. Starting 25 of 29 games, she recorded seven double-doubles while helping the Senators to a 20-10 record.

She averaged 12.8 points and 9.0 rebounds as a high school senior at Henry County and was an honorable mention all-state selection in class AAAA.

