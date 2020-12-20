Auburn women’s basketball takes wake-up call loss to Belmont

Auburn was led by another powerful performance from senior Unique Thompson, who finished with 20 points and 23 rebounds trying to claw her team back — but Williams-Flournoy said she thinks more players will have to step up around Thompson especially once conference play begins.

“It’s hard because we are so young and we’re so inexperienced — we try to get them to regroup, because now you’ve got to regroup and come back and play in the SEC,” Williams-Flournoy said. “You think non-conference is tough, wait ’til you get to the SEC.

“We’ve just got to have a little bit more leadership to step up. I know we’re young. I know nobody has the experience, no more than two years, but at this point … we’ve got enough games under our belt right now to learn through some of these mistakes.”

Thompson hits milestone

Thompson passed Auburn legend Vickie Orr to move into fourth place on Auburn’s all-time rebounds list, now holding 1,010 for her career.

Thompson recorded her 49th career double-double.

She also put together her second 20-20 game this season. She scored 26 points and pulled down 23 rebounds in Auburn’s road loss at Houston this season, in an effort that marked Auburn’s first 20-20 game since 1993.