Auburn women’s golf surges back, punches ticket to NCAA Championship

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. – When Kaleigh Telfer came up to the par-5, 503-yard No. 9 hole, Auburn’s spot in the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship was on the line. But the pressure did not get to the senior as she helped secure Auburn’s ticket to the championship, drilling an 18-foot eagle putt on her final hole of the day.

“When I hit my drive down the fairway, I said to myself that I need to make an eagle or at least give myself a chance,” Telfer said. “I hit a perfect 5-iron just short of the pin. It rolled about 15-18 feet by. I could feel the excitement of the team and they knew I was going to make it and I knew I was going to make it. I could just see it going in. I hit a good putt and it lipped in.”

“She (Kaleigh) just has a knack for it,” head coach Melissa Luellen said. “She did this for us at SECs when our backs were against the wall. She just gives herself a chance and makes a lot of putts at length.”

Telfer finished the day at even par (72), coming in tied for 16th individually with a 218 (+2). The Kyalami, South Africa product added three birdies to go with her eagle.