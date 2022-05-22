Auburn women’s golf to play Monday for spot in Elite Eight at NCAA Championship

Kaleigh Telfer fired a team-low 71 on Sunday at the NCAA Championships, and the Auburn women’s golf team is set to play Monday for a spot in the Elite Eight at the national tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Telfer led Auburn on its way to a 299 team score Monday as Auburn cleared the cut line. Auburn finished the first three rounds of the tournament in fifth place. The winners of the SEC Championship last season now looking to make postseason magic again, the Auburn golfers are try to earn a spot in match play and complete one of the program’s best finishes ever.

Nine teams were cut from the field Sunday. The top 15 advanced to Monday. Monday, the top eight teams will advance into a match play bracket beginning Tuesday.

The quarterfinals and semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday with the national championship final scheduled for Wednesday.

Telfer knocked down birdies on No. 2, No. 7, No. 9 and No. 14 on Sunday, finishing one-under with her 71.

Anna Foster fired Auburn’s second-best score, finishing with a four-over 76. She also birdied the par-five No. 7.

All told, Auburn shot its worst score so far at Grayhawk Golf Club. Auburn scored a 296 in the first round and rocketed up the leaderboard with a 290 in the second round.

Auburn is 21 strokes off leader Stanford.

Stanford pulled away with stroke play Sunday by firing a 283 as a team. Stanford is nine strokes up on second-place Oregon.

Texas A&M is 13 strokes back, following by UCLA at 14 strokes back, then Auburn at 21 strokes back leads sixth-place Florida State at 23 strokes back.

Telfer shot an even par 72 in the opening round. Her one-under round Sunday bookended a 78 in the second round. That day, Megan Schofill was the low hero for Auburn, firing a two-under 70 — Auburn’s best 18 holes at the NCAA Championship so far.

Once match play begins, the rules change and golfers have the chance to reset themselves.

Auburn leads the ninth-place teams by seven strokes, and will look to keep that lead Monday through the end of stroke play.

