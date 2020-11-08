Auburn women’s golf wins Liz Murphey, Schofill captures individual title

ATHENS, Ga. – The Auburn women’s golf team closed strong for the third straight day Sunday, surpassing Tennessee on the final hole to win the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic.

The Tigers, who went into the final round with the lead, found themselves trailing with three holes to play. They were not fazed. Freshmen Elina Sinz and Anna Foster each birdied two of the last three holes, Megan Schofill made a birdie on 17, and the team finished the day one shot ahead of Tennessee to earn the victory.

It is Auburn’s first team title since the Tigers won the Lake Oconee Invitational last spring.

“It’s really special,” junior Mychael O’Berry said. “We knew going into today that it was far from over. But we had some freshmen step up. It was tough conditions today, really windy, so it was cool to see the whole team come together and get the win.”

“It’s so enjoyable to play golf,” head coach Melissa Luellen said. “Once you tee it up, COVID seems to kind of go away. You just get to compete and play golf and do what you love. They got their adrenaline up. They got a little nervous. They got a little tight. They got excited. All the different experiences and emotions, they got to experience that. I’m just really happy for them.”