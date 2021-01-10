 Skip to main content
Auburn women's basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 procedure
AU Women's Basketball

Women’s Basketball: Auburn vs Georgia

Jan 3, 2020; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Kira Lowery (13) works around the defense of Georgia Lady Bulldogs guard Chloe Chapman (1) during during the game between Auburn and Georgia at Auburn Arena.

 Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics

The Auburn women's basketball game with Missouri scheduled for Sunday has been postponed due to COVID-19 exposure on Auburn's side, the conference announced just hours before tipoff.

The game will be rescheduled for another date. 

The postponement comes due to "a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Auburn women's basketball team," the school said in its announcement.

The makeup date has not yet been determined. Auburn says fans with tickets for the game can use them for the rescheduled game or exchange them for another home game this season.

Auburn's next game is set for Jan. 14.

