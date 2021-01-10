Auburn women's basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 procedure

The Auburn women's basketball game with Missouri scheduled for Sunday has been postponed due to COVID-19 exposure on Auburn's side, the conference announced just hours before tipoff.

The game will be rescheduled for another date.

The postponement comes due to "a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Auburn women's basketball team," the school said in its announcement.

The makeup date has not yet been determined. Auburn says fans with tickets for the game can use them for the rescheduled game or exchange them for another home game this season.

Auburn's next game is set for Jan. 14.

