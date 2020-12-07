 Skip to main content
Auburn women's basketball game versus Belmont postponed due to COVID-19 issues
Auburn women's basketball game versus Belmont postponed due to COVID-19 issues

  Updated
Women’s Basketball: Auburn vs USC Upstate Spartans

Auburn women's basketball coach Terri Williams-Flournoy coaches from the bench against USC Upstate on Nov. 25 in Auburn Arena. 

 Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics

The Auburn women's basketball team's game against Belmont scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues and contact tracing within the Auburn program, the team announced Monday.

A make-up date for the game has not been announced.

Per a release by the team, Auburn will continue to adhere to the direction of the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force as the Tigers attempt to return to play.

The Tigers have played four games in the 2020-21 season and sit at 3-1 after victories against USC Upstate, Samford and Gardner-Webb. Their lone defeat was a 71-61 road loss against Houston.

Auburn’s next scheduled game is Sunday, Dec. 13, at home against South Alabama.

