Auburn women's basketball signs top-20 class under Harris

Six top prospects have signed National Letters of Intent and financial aid agreements to compete for the Auburn women’s basketball team, beginning with the 2022-23 season, head coach Johnnie Harris announced Wednesday.

The first class signed by Harris – which includes a top-50 blue chip recruit - is ranked No. 19 overall nationally by the Dan Olson Collegiate Girls Basketball Report, which rates third among SEC schools.

“We couldn’t be more excited about our first official class,” Harris said. “We recruited great basketball players. But more importantly, we recruited great young ladies that our community will enjoy getting to know and love. They all chose Auburn because of our competitive culture, our family environment, and the energy and support from the community.”

The Tigers will welcome Kaitlyn Duhon (5-10, G, Houston, Texas); Jakayla Johnson (5-9, G, Clinton, Miss.); Mya Pratcher (6-1, F, Memphis, Tenn.); Kharyssa Richardson (6-2, F, Douglasville, Ga.); Sydney Shaw (G, 5-9, Miami, Fla.); and Audia Young (5-9, G, Tallahassee, Fla.).

Below is some information on each of the Tigers’ six signees:

KAITLYN DUHON

Position: Guard/Wing