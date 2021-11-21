Auburn women's basketball stuns No. 18 Georgia Tech

ATLANTA – It took three games for Johnnie Harris to earn her first win at Auburn. It only took one more to pick up the Tigers’ biggest win in years.

Auburn’s defense put together its best performance of the year, and Honesty Scott-Grayson turned in her second straight standout game as the Tigers upset No. 18 Georgia Tech 59-51 Sunday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion.

The Tigers (2-2) jumped out to a big early lead – increasing it to as much as 22 in the second half – and held off a comeback bid by Tech (4-1) for its first road win over a ranked opponent in nearly eight years.

“We just wanted our kids to go out and fight,” Harris said. “I told them when we left the locker room that we were the underdog. But I love being the underdog, I won a national championship (at Texas A&M) being an underdog. But nobody knows what’s in your heart. When you’re and underdog, they don’t know what to expect. So come out and let’s fight and let’s see what happens. And I thought my team responded to things.