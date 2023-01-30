Auburn women's basketball wins third in a row, tops Florida

The Auburn women’s basketball team won its third in a row on Monday, topping visiting Florida 66-55 in Neville Arena.

Kharyssa Richardson and Aicha Coulibaly both recorded double-doubles in the win. Richardson scored a team-high 15 points and tallied 16 rebounds. Coulibaly finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Auburn has caught fire, now 3-6 in SEC play after starting 0-6. The win over Florida followed victories for the Tigers over Ole Miss and Kentucky.

Florida led 18-13 at the end of the first quarter before the Tigers turned it on and clamped down the Gators on defense: Auburn outscored Florida 14-2 in the second quarter, allowing only two points in the frame on one make from the field.

Auburn led 27-20 at the half, and built the lead from there. The Tigers led 52-43 at the end of the third quarter.

It’s Auburn’s first three-game SEC-game winning streak since 2016-17.

Auburn continues its season Sunday hosting Arkansas in Neville Arena. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. and the game is set to be televised on SEC Network.