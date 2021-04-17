Auburn women's golf beats Alabama on way to SEC final

The Auburn women’s golf team knocked off Vanderbilt and Alabama back-to-back in match play Saturday to advance to the finals of the SEC Championship where they will face Mississippi State on Sunday.

“It feels really good,” Auburn head coach Melissa Luellen said. “I’m so proud of these girls. It just shows progression. We keep trying to get better, to recruit great players, great fighters. They welcome the challenge. Win or lose tomorrow, they’re going to fight like crazy, and I’m going to be proud of them no matter what.”

In the semifinals against Alabama, sophomore Megan Schofill changed the momentum when she forced extra holes with a birdie on the 18th hole and then won her match on the first playoff hole. Minutes after Schofill’s match ended, senior Mychael O’Berry closed out her match, 2&1, and clinched a 3-1-1 victory for the Tigers.

Schofill and O’Berry won both their matches on the day. The two were dominant in the quarterfinals against Vanderbilt with Schofill winning 5&4 and O’Berry winning 7&6.

“I’m super proud of myself and our team,” Schofill said. “We put in a lot of hard work, and this moment has been long coming. I think everything is just clicking, and I know we’re excited for tomorrow.”