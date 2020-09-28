Auburn working to build depth in unpredictable season

Creating quality depth on both lines has been a major objective for Malzahn and the coaches this fall, and Saturday’s win saw the team cycle in several different players.

On offense, Auburn had seven offensive linemen who got in against the Wildcats, including Austin Troxwell and Alec Jackson at left tackle along with Brandon Council and Keiondre Jones at right guard. Malzahn explained after the win that Auburn did not have the same five linemen on the first string during the six weeks of camp, which made switching up the lineup necessary.

“We got some good information with all seven guys that we played. That'll help us kind of put the pieces to the puzzle,” Malzahn said Sunday night. “Here's the positive: all those guys got a chance to play during primetime against a good defensive front and a good defensive front seven. Like I said, it gave us a lot of information, and we're still working on putting the pieces to the puzzle together.”

The Tigers also used multiple players along the defensive line, although that was more of a product of limited bodies. With defensive end Big Kat Bryant nursing an ankle injury and other linemen Dre Butler, Jay Hardy and Daniel Foster-Allen unavailable, Auburn counted on players such as Jaren Handy, Tyrone Truesdell and Daquan Newkirk to help shoulder the load on Saturday.