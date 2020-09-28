Auburn working to build depth in unpredictable season

During a season in which players having to miss games is a constant fear, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn had stressed the necessity of building depth across the roster. In Saturday’s game against Kentucky, it was apparent the Tigers were aiming to do just that.
Auburn had 53 different players take the field during the Tigers’ 29-13 victory, according to StatBroadcast’s game participation chart. In that group were nine true freshmen who took the field in their first-ever college game along with six redshirt freshmen, nine sophomores, 20 juniors and nine seniors.
As far as starters go, there were 12 juniors, three seniors, three sophomores and three redshirt freshmen who played among the first-string offense or defense. Wide receiver Za’Vian Capers was the lone true freshman to start on either side for the Tigers.
Malzahn was asked on Sunday about how the freshmen handled their first game with the team. Based on what he saw, he was pleased with the results.
“The first college game is always a unique experience for freshmen. There’s nothing like getting in there and getting your feet wet, and now they’ve got a perspective and understanding like, ‘Oh, this is what it’s like,’” Malzahn said. “The good thing for us is we played a very, very quality team that was very well coached. They got a chance to get out there and do their thing, and I think for the most part, all the freshmen who played did some good things. My experience is, those guys that weren’t completely overwhelmed. They’ll get better each game, and I didn’t really see anybody overwhelmed.”
Creating quality depth on both lines has been a major objective for Malzahn and the coaches this fall, and Saturday’s win saw the team cycle in several different players.
On offense, Auburn had seven offensive linemen who got in against the Wildcats, including Austin Troxwell and Alec Jackson at left tackle along with Brandon Council and Keiondre Jones at right guard. Malzahn explained after the win that Auburn did not have the same five linemen on the first string during the six weeks of camp, which made switching up the lineup necessary.
“We got some good information with all seven guys that we played. That'll help us kind of put the pieces to the puzzle,” Malzahn said Sunday night. “Here's the positive: all those guys got a chance to play during primetime against a good defensive front and a good defensive front seven. Like I said, it gave us a lot of information, and we're still working on putting the pieces to the puzzle together.”
The Tigers also used multiple players along the defensive line, although that was more of a product of limited bodies. With defensive end Big Kat Bryant nursing an ankle injury and other linemen Dre Butler, Jay Hardy and Daniel Foster-Allen unavailable, Auburn counted on players such as Jaren Handy, Tyrone Truesdell and Daquan Newkirk to help shoulder the load on Saturday.
“Big Kat just played a couple of plays in the second half. And not having Jay — which Jay had a good fall camp and he got injured last week. Dre Butler is nursing an injury. We’re hoping we’ll get those guys back here pretty quickly,” Malzahn said. “The good thing is that a lot of guys got a chance to play. It was good to see that the guys out there. We’re always talking about developing depth, and we got a chance to do that on Saturday.”
Malzahn added that he expects Bryant, Butler, Hardy, Foster-Allen along with receiver Shedrick Jackson and cornerback Marco Domio to be ready to go for the game against Georgia on Saturday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!