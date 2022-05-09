Auburn's Allen Flanigan invited to G League camp in Chicago

Auburn guard Allen Flanigan is one of 44 NBA Draft prospects set to attend the 2022 NBA G League Elite Camp, which will take place May 16 and 17 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, the G League announced Monday.

According to a release, the camp gives draft prospects an opportunity to display their skills in front of NBA and G League scouts, coaches and front-office executives by playing in five-on-five games and participating in strength and agility drills.

Select camp participants could also be invited to participate in the 2022 NBA Draft Combine — which will take place from May 18-22 at Wintrust Arena — based on their performance.

Of the 44 invitees, Flanigan is the only Auburn player. Flanigan entering the NBA Draft pool was first reported on April 27, as he and Dylan Cardwell were both listed among early entrants.

Flanigan and Cardwell are both expected to return to the Plains next season, but they make up a total of four Tigers in this year's draft pool, which includes them, Walker Kessler and potential No. 1 pick Jabari Smith.

Should Flanigan and Cardwell decide to return to Auburn, they will have until June 1 to withdraw their name from the draft to maintain their NCAA eligibility. However, the next few weeks present an opportunity for both to receive feedback from NBA teams.

A 6-foot-6 guard, Flanigan has spent three seasons with the Tigers. He was the team's fifth-leading scorer a season ago, averaging 6.6 points per game after averaging 14.3 points per game as a sophomore.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. While Smith is currently projected as the likely top overall pick, Kessler is also expected to be a first-round selection.

