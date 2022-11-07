Auburn's big first half leads Tigers to opening win over George Mason

Despite an inefficient shooting performance, Auburn men’s basketball kept itself out of trouble Monday, thanks in large part to a big first half, en route to downing George Mason 70-52 at Neville Arena to open its season with a win.

As a team, Auburn (1-0) was 24-of-70 shooting (34.3%), with a worse mark from 3 (16%), as well as an 17-of-27 (63%) line on free throws and 10-of-22 (45.5%) on layups. The Tigers’ had a worse mark from the field than George Mason (0-1), as their opponent shot 21-of-55 (38.2%).

An explosive start helped propel the Tigers past the Patriots, however, as they jumped out to as big as a 29-11 lead before the Patriots went on a 13-2 run to end the first half. Auburn forced 12 of George Mason’s 19 turnovers before intermission, and only let its opponent reach the foul line once in that span.

As a team, Auburn proved pesky on defense, with 14 steals and 10 blocks. KD Johnson had a team-high four swipes and Dylan Cardwell five swats.

Wendell Green Jr., Johnson and Johni Broome led the scoring efforts for Auburn, with 16 and 12 points, respectively. Broome also posted six rebounds and four blocks.

The trio were the only three Tigers to record 10 or more field goal attempts. Broome had the most efficient line, shooting 45.5%, and Green and Johnson shot 38.5% and 30.8%, respectively.

In his first career start, Auburn forward Chris Moore tallied eight points, as well as two steals.

Ron Polite III was George Mason’s leading scorer with 10 points. The Patriots played 11 in the game, but Polite was the only one to reach double figures. Six players recorded five or more points.