Auburn's Bri Ellis named finalist for NFCA National Freshman of the Year

On the cusps of one of the best slugging performances ever recorded by an Auburn freshman, Bri Ellis was named one of 25 finalists for the 2022 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year award.

The most powerful bat in the Tiger lineup, 18 of Ellis’s 36 hits this season are home runs. Ellis is tied with Mississippi State’s Mia Davidson for the Southeastern Conference lead in homers. The duo ranks tied for eighth nationally in total home runs. Ellis also currently leads the SEC and ranks eighth in the country with a 0.39 home runs per game average.

Ellis is just the second Auburn freshman in program history to slug at least 10 home runs in their debut season. The Houston, Texas, native is tied with three-time Auburn All-American Kasey Cooper for the program’s freshman home run record. Ellis is also tied for fifth overall in Auburn single-season history for home runs.

Adding six doubles and a triple to her power numbers, Ellis currently stands second in Auburn single-season history with an .810 slugging percentage. Her slugging percentage is good for sixth in the SEC. Ellis is currently eighth among all active and qualifying Division I batters for career slugging percentage.

Ellis leads the team with 41 RBI and her 98 total bases is good for ninth in the SEC. She has scored 29 runs this season. Behind 12 walks, she holds a .379 on-base percentage. Starting 45 games at first base, Ellis holds a .986 fielding percentage with 196 putouts, 10 assists and just three errors.

She currently holds the program’s record for highest slugging percentage by a freshman and ranks tied for second in school history with Tatiana Fernandez (2006) for the most RBI by a Tiger freshman.

On May 12, the finalists will be trimmed down to the top 10 and the three finalists will be released on May 26. The 2022 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year will be announced on June 1.

2022 NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year Top 25 Jordy Bahl - Oklahoma Mac Barbara – San Diego State Megan Bloodworth – Alabama Jada Cecil, UC San Diego Ella Chancey – Charlotte Jessica Clements – Cal Poly Alyssa Costello – Stony Brook Mya Dodge - Northern Iowa Michaela Edenfield - Florida State Brooke Ellestad - St. Thomas Bri Ellis - Auburn Kendra Falby - Florida Tatum Kresley - UMES Jane Kronenberger - Notre Dame Emma Lemley - Virginia Tech Grace Loftin – UNCG Jackie Masone - Drexel Kya Matter - UMBC Cori McMillan - Radford Savannah Pola - UCLA Sierra Sacco - Louisiana Tech Cydney Sanders - Arizona State Emma Schutter - Dayton Emily Winstead – UNCW Koko Wooley – Texas A&M