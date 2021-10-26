Auburn's Bryan Harsin sees Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral as 'frontrunner for the Heisman'

Corral ended the 31-17 win over LSU with 185 passing yards and one touchdown, and he also reached the end zone once on the ground.

As difficult as Corral dealing with injuries has been, Kiffin noted the limitations of some key players around his star QB. In addition to the Rebels’ offensive line being banged up, Ole Miss is also dealing with injuries to wide receivers Jonathan Mingo and Braylon Sanders as well as tight end Chase Rogers.

In Kiffin’s opinion, those injuries have made Corral’s job much, much harder.

"I just get frustrated for Matt. He's got all these pieces moving, and all of a sudden you think you've got guys, then they get injured,” Kiffin said Monday. “He doesn't want to talk about the Heisman, but if you put on the tape and see what he deals with and how he has to move around and make plays – versus some other people who just stand back there for 10 seconds and everybody gets wide open – his job's a lot harder."

The pieces around Corral are crucial, but the Rebels quarterback has proven himself capable of creating plays no matter who is alongside him. Harsin understands Auburn cannot afford to give Corral time to operate in the pocket, because if that happens it likely won’t go well for the Tigers.