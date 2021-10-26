Auburn's Bryan Harsin sees Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral as 'frontrunner for the Heisman'

The Auburn Tigers understand the quickest way to stop Ole Miss on Saturday is to stop No. 2.
That, of course, will be much easier said than done.
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral has put together a remarkable junior season for the Rebels, and his efforts have earned him national attention. Corral has thrown for 1,913 yards with 15 touchdowns and one interception, and his rushing ability has helped the Rebels sit third nationally with just over 263 yards per game.
As far as Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin is concerned, Corral should be considered one of the nation’s top players.
“Matt Corral, leader of this team obviously on the offensive side. Frontrunner for the Heisman,” Harsin said Monday. “I think this guy’s tough … He throws the ball very well. He does a very good job on play action. He runs the ball hard, and he runs it physical at his position. He's making good decisions.”
The first-year Auburn head coach said Corral has a good feel for what Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby want to accomplish. Harsin said Corral plays hard every game, a characteristic Harsin attributed to good football players.
Corral has put that toughness on display over the last few weeks.
Corral suffered an apparent injury during the Rebels’ game against Tennessee on Oct. 16, and after exiting for one drive in the fourth quarter he returned to help Ole Miss hang on for a 31-26 victory. Kiffin was pessimistic about Corral playing against LSU, but the junior defied his coach’s outlook by starting once again last week against LSU.
Corral ended the 31-17 win over LSU with 185 passing yards and one touchdown, and he also reached the end zone once on the ground.
As difficult as Corral dealing with injuries has been, Kiffin noted the limitations of some key players around his star QB. In addition to the Rebels’ offensive line being banged up, Ole Miss is also dealing with injuries to wide receivers Jonathan Mingo and Braylon Sanders as well as tight end Chase Rogers.
In Kiffin’s opinion, those injuries have made Corral’s job much, much harder.
"I just get frustrated for Matt. He's got all these pieces moving, and all of a sudden you think you've got guys, then they get injured,” Kiffin said Monday. “He doesn't want to talk about the Heisman, but if you put on the tape and see what he deals with and how he has to move around and make plays – versus some other people who just stand back there for 10 seconds and everybody gets wide open – his job's a lot harder."
The pieces around Corral are crucial, but the Rebels quarterback has proven himself capable of creating plays no matter who is alongside him. Harsin understands Auburn cannot afford to give Corral time to operate in the pocket, because if that happens it likely won’t go well for the Tigers.
Harsin has embraced the challenge of coaching in the SEC since arriving at Auburn, and part of that challenge involves taking on some of the country’s top players. This week, that conversation centers around Corral, who will likely have a lot of say in how things play out in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.