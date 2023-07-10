Bryson Ware became the second Auburn player selected in the 2023 MLB Draft on Monday, being taken No. 253 overall in the eighth round by the Philadelphia Phillies organization.

Shortstop Cole Foster and Ware are the program's two players selected so far in this year's draft, with Foster going No. 85 overall to San Francisco on Monday. The draft slot value of Ware's selection projects to $187,100, according to MLB.

Ware became Auburn’s de facto slugger this spring after what had been a quiet career on the Plains up to that point. In his first two years with the program, Ware batted .246 and hit seven home runs while reaching base about a third of the time.

This spring, however, Ware broke a program record for single-season home runs, hitting 24, which surpassed the previous record of 23 that was set by Hunter Morris in 2010. Ware achieved the feat against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Tournament, and he hit the record-setting home run with Morris, who was an assistant for Alabama, in the other dugout.

While Ware had a penchant for power, he was no slouch at the plate otherwise. He batted .350 with 78 hits and 12 extra-base hits. He led the Tigers in RBI (63) and slugging percentage (.731), and his 46 strikeouts were the second-fewest he’d logged in a season despite playing in a career-high 58 games.