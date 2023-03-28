Auburn guard Chance Westry plans to enter the transfer portal, according to a report from On3's Joe Tipton.

Nathan King of Auburn247 later corroborated that report.

Westry, a top-40 recruit in the class of 2022, is the second Tiger to enter the portal, as former five-star prospect Yohan Traore announced plans to enter the portal Tuesday.

Westry was touted by coach Bruce Pearl as one of Auburn's best back court pieces this offseason, but a knee procedure sidelined Westry for the start of the Tigers' season. He didn't make his Auburn debut until Nov. 15, in a win against Winthrop. He appeared in 11 games before being granted a medical redshirt.

In those 11 appearances, Westry averaged 9.2 minutes per contest and 2.5 points.

Westry's versatility was something Pearl often touted, but the coach explained in December that he planned to play the freshman at multiple positions before ultimately moving him to a reserve point guard role in his few appearances.

"Chance was one of our best guards this summer, and I kind of made the decision — he could've played 1, 2 or 3. You guys know, we all talked about that — but I think that we need, for example, Allen Flanigan and Chris Moore's physicality and toughness at the 3," Pearl said. "We need KD (Johnson) and Zep's (Jasper) experience at the 2. And so, it really kind of moved Chance into that (point guard) position."

Listed as a combo guard in the class of 2022, Westry committed to Auburn on Oct. 31, 2021. The No. 39 recruit in the 2022 class, Westry is the program's eighth highest-rated signee of all time.