AU MEN'S BASKETBALL

Auburn's Chris Moore not expected to practice Friday; status for Mississippi State game unclear

  • Updated
  • 0
Auburn basketball vs Florida

Auburn's Chris Moore (5) takes a celebratory video with fans after the game. Auburn vs Florida on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Neville Arena.

 Adam Sparks /

Auburn forward Chris Moore has not practiced this week, head coach Bruce Pearl said, and he's not expected to practice Friday — one day before the Tigers' matchup with Mississippi State.

Pearl did not give an estimate or timeline for Moore's return to play.

On Tuesday, Moore was sidelined early in No. 21 Auburn's 82-73 win at Ole Miss, and did not return. Pearl said postgame that Moore appeared to separate his shoulder.

The forward has been a mainstay in Auburn's starting lineup, taking the floor to start all 16 of the Tigers' game this season. He has averaged 17.5 minutes and six points per game this year.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022.

