Auburn's Derick Hall, DJ James named to AP's All-SEC teams

Auburn football has two representatives on this year's Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference teams, as edge rusher Derick Hall and cornerback DJ James were named to the defensive second team, announced Monday.

Hall, a senior, played in 47 career games and logged 146 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss and 19.5 sacks. He also forced five fumbles. He led Auburn in both sacks (7) and tackles for loss (12) this year, marks that were both top five in the SEC.

This is Hall's third All-SEC honor, as he was voted preseason All-SEC by both coaches and media ahead of 2022. He also leaves the program seventh all-time in career sacks.

James transferred to Auburn from Oregon this year, and the Mobile native had a team-high eight pass breakups, and a game-sealing pick six against Western Kentucky. He also had the third-highest coverage grade of any SEC defensive back, based on Pro Football Focus' rankings.

James was targeted 59 times, the sixth-highest total among SEC defensive backs, and he allowed 24 receptions, totaling 40.7% opponent completion percentage.

Both Alabama and Georgia had nine representatives spread between the first and second teams. The Tide's Will Anderson Jr. unanimously won SEC defensive player of the year. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was named SEC offensive player of the year, and Josh Heupel was named SEC coach of the year.

Ole Miss running back and Pike Road native Quinshon Judkins was named SEC newcomer of the year, leading the conference in rush yards as a freshman.