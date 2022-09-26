 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn's Derick Hall nabs weekly SEC honor

  • Updated
Auburn vs Missouri

Auburn's Derick Hall (29) celebrates after a stop in the second half. Auburn vs Missouri on Saturday, Sept. 24 in Auburn, Ala.

 Adam Sparks /

After a six-tackle, two-sack performance in which he logged Auburn's first takeaway of the year against Missouri, Auburn edge rusher Derick Hall was named the SEC's Defensive Lineman of the Week on Monday.

Hall's official line in the 17-14 win against Missouri included three tackles for loss on top of his two sacks and first-quarter interception, which was the first pick of his career. He returned it 19 yards to set up Auburn for its second touchdown of the day and a 14-0 lead.

With his efforts, Hall eclipsed 20 career tackles for loss and 15 career sacks, according to a release.

Named a team captain ahead of the season, Hall was also picked preseason All-SEC. In 33 games his first three seasons, Hall had 10.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss. In a dominating junior campaign, Hall led Auburn with 12.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

