Fifth year Derrian Gobourne of the No. 5 Auburn gymnastics team was named the Southeastern Conference’s Specialist of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

It is Gobourne’s first honor of the season and fifth of her career.

The Sarasota, Florida product helped the Tigers earn a season-high 197.750 in their win over LSU last Friday. She also helped the squad set season bests on bars (49.500) and floor (49.650).

Highlighting her night was the 9.975 on floor to push Auburn to its season-best score in the event. That mark also tied a season best for Gobourne and placed her tied for first overall.

Gobourne kicked off the meet with a 9.925 on vault to finish tied for second individually. That score was her second highest of the year.

She added a 9.85 on bars in the second rotation to help lift Auburn to its season best overall total on the year.

Up next for Gobourne and the Tigers is a trip to No. 16 Missouri. The two teams will face off on Sunday, February 19 at 5 p.m. CT in Columbia.