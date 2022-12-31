 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn's DJ James announces he'll return for 2023 season

  • Updated
Auburn football vs Western Kentucky

Auburn's DJ James (4) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown against Western Kentucky on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

 Adam Sparks /

Listen to Auburn AD John Cohen, football coach Hugh Freeze's opening statements from Freeze's introductory press conference on Nov. 29.

Auburn football got to ring in the new year with a bit of good news, as defensive back DJ James announced Saturday he’d be forgoing the NFL Draft and returning to the Tigers for the 2023 season.

James, who had received an invite to this year’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, was named second team All-Southeastern Conference by both coaches and the Associated Press after his first season on the Plains. The Oregon transfer had 37 total tackles, eight pass breakups and one interception — a pick-six that sealed a win against Western Kentucky.

The Auburn defensive back also had the fourth-highest coverage grade of any SEC defensive back last season, according to Pro Football Focus. James was targeted 59 times, according to PFF, and gave up a reception 24 times, for a receiving percentage of 40.7%

It appears James may not be the only Tiger returning to Auburn’s secondary either, as both On3 and 247Sports reported Friday that James and Nehemiah Pritchett would return next season. Defensive backs coach Zac Etheridge seemingly confirmed those reports in a tweet Friday evening.

James, and presumably Pritchett, would bolster a secondary that's expected to return several other key fixtures from 2022, including Keionte Scott, JD Rhym, Jaylin Simpson, Donovan Kaufman and Zion Puckett, among others.

Those veterans will be joined by a significant haul from Auburn's 2023 early signing period additions, including three blue-chip defensive backs in Kayin Lee, Sylvester Smith and Terrance Love. Auburn added five total defensive backs in the December signing period, along with legacy Colton Hood and Loachapoka product JC Hart.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

