Auburn center Dylan Cardwell has entered the NBA Draft process for the second-straight year, as the league released its 242-name list of early entrants Tuesday with Cardwell on it.

A rising senior, Cardwell will have until 11:59 p.m. EST on May 31 should he decide to return to Auburn, which is the deadline for the NCAA’s early withdrawal.

Cardwell also entered the draft process last year before withdrawing two days prior to NCAA's early entrant deadline.

In 93 career games, Cardwell has averaged 3.5 points per game on 13.3 minutes. He averaged 3.7 points in 32 games as a junior, and he made his first career start against Texas Southern.

Cardwell joins Wendell Green Jr., Johni Broome and Jaylin Williams as early entrants. Both Broome and Williams expressed in their declaration statements that they would be retaining their eligibility.