For the first time ever, Auburn will do a pre-game eagle flight at Plainsman Park prior to Saturday's baseball game against No. 1 LSU.

Auburn announced the history-making flight Wednesday. It'll be the first flight at a baseball game at Auburn's Plainsman Park. The first free flight in Jordan-Hare Stadium before a football game was in 2000, and the tradition has been celebrated ever since.

First pitch for Auburn baseball's showdown with LSU is set for 8 p.m. Saturday.

Independence has been named the eagle who will be taking flight. She came to Auburn from a Florida rehabilitation center in 2018. Her first flight around Jordan-Hare Stadium was in 2019 before the AHSAA State Championship football games. She made her debut at Auburn games in 2021.

According to Amanda Sweeney, a raptor trainer at Auburn's Raptor Center, this will be Independence's first flight that's not taking place in either Jordan-Hare or at the raptor facility.

Where Indy's route through Jordan-Hare sees her circle the field, Sweeney described the route for Saturday as a "more straight-down flight," with Indy's route taking her from the outfield and seeing her land on the pitcher's mound.

"It opens it up for future flights elsewhere," Sweeney said, "so that's really exciting."

Auburn's first eagle flight took place Aug. 31, 2000, prior to a 35-21 victory over Wyoming. Tiger was the bird who took that flight. She went on to spread her wings for several educational programs, and also did so at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Her final flight was prior to the Georgia game in November 2006, an eventual 35-17 loss to the Bulldogs, and she retired thereafter. A halftime ceremony at that game recognized her contributions to the Auburn community. She died on June 18, 2014, at age 34.

Nova, who became titled War Eagle VII in 2006, took over the pregame flight mantle. He made his first flight in 2004, and eventually retired in 2019.

This weekend's series against LSU will begin Friday evening, with first pitch set for 6 p.m. It'll wrap Sunday, with the finale set for 1 p.m.