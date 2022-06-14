Auburn's football performance center '70% complete'

Auburn’s new football performance center is nearing completion.

According to the university’s June facilities report, the football performance is at 70% complete with an expected completion date of September, though the Auburn football program isn’t expected to move into the facility until after the 2022 season.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the $92 million facility was held last August, with construction beginning on the site in March 2021. At that August ceremony, Auburn athletic director Allen Greene said he anticipated the facility being fully constructed in the next 12-15 months, putting it on track for completion between August and November of this year.

“When we talk about gold standard, it truly is the gold standard,” Greene said in August. “This is grand in scale, so while this ceremony may be a little bit small, a little bit intimate, know that the impact is incredibly large.”

Officially named the Auburn Football Performance Center, the space is built on a 12-acre site. When completed, it will be a 233,400-square-foot space with 138,100 square feet housing the football operations building and 95,300 square feet comprising two full-length turf practice fields.

Some amenities include a 25,000-square-foot weight room, a medical facility that will include a 50-person hydrotherapy plunge pool, and an equipment room that Greene described as an “equipment laboratory.”

The space will also have a barbershop, two recording studios, a flight simulator, and a combination player locker room and lounge.

Greene said in August that about $40 million was fundraised for the project, with at least 56 families contributed, three of which combined to donate at least $20 million to the project.

Auburn football currently operates in the Auburn Athletics Complex built in 1989 on the corner of Samford Avenue and Donahue Drive. Once football moves out of the complex into the new facility, the programs still housed in Beard-Eaves Memorial Coliseum will be able to move out of the coliseum and into the Auburn Athletics Complex.

