After playing three different positions and not giving up a pressure in Auburn's Week 1 win against UMass, Gunner Britton has been named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week, the league offices announced Monday.

Britton played 52 snaps against the Minutemen, which was a team-high, and he also graded out as Auburn's best pass blocker, according to Pro Football Focus. He was also the only offensive lineman to play more than two positions, lining up primarily at left guard but playing both tackle spots as well.

"For me, once I get into the rhythm of the game and stuff, changing positions is just something that they’ve asked me to do and it’s something that I’ve done a long time," Britton said Monday. "Even in high school I’d do it; in certain games I’d move over and stuff. For me, it’s nothing really new."