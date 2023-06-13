Ike Irish garnered another postseason accolade Monday, as the National College Baseball Writer’s Association named him a second team freshman All-American.

The honor came one week after College Baseball also named him to its freshman All-American squad.

Irish headlined a standout year for No. 13 Auburn at the plate, with a team-high .361 batting average as a freshman, appearing in all 58 of the Tigers’ contests. His average was also a top-10 mark in the Southeastern Conference, and his 86 hits were tied for the fourth-most in the SEC.

With 24 doubles, Irish set an Auburn freshman record that bested assistant coach Gabe Gross’ 23 doubles, which he hit as a freshman in 1999. That total is also tied for the sixth-most in program history, and it’s the largest single-season total since 2005. Irish also led the Southeastern Conference and freshmen nationally in the category.

“He’s very intelligent,” Gross said of Irish last month. “ ... He knows himself really well, which is, again, pretty rare for a freshman to know what he’s good at ... He’s just able to play the game at a higher level in the (batter’s) box than the vast majority of freshmen that come in, and he’s still growing. That’s a really fun thing to think about.”

Last week’s freshman All-American nod from Collegiate Baseball saw Irish become the 20th freshman All-American in program history. He’s the first to reach that mark since four Tigers did so in 2018 – Tanner Burns, Cody Greenhill, Edouard Julien and Steven Williams.