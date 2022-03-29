 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU MEN'S BASKETBALL

Auburn's Jabari Smith named NABC Freshman of the Year; Walker Kessler named Defensive Player of the Year

  • Updated
Auburn vs Miami

Feb 24, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Jabari Smith (10) drives the ball in during the game between Auburn and Miami in the Round of 32 in Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Shannon/AU Athletics

 Matthew Shannon

Both Auburn forward Jabari Smith and center Walker Kessler received national recognitions Tuesday, as the National Basketball Coaches Association named Smith its Freshman of the Year and Kessler its Defensive Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

Smith and Kessler, who were also named to the NABC's All-America team earlier this month, are the first in Auburn program history to win each award.

Named the SEC's Freshman of the Year, Smith averaged 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game this season. He also set single-season program records for total points (576) and 3-point field goals (79) as a freshman.

Kessler led Division I with 155 blocks, which is an Auburn single-season record, and turned in a nation-leading two triple-doubles. The SEC Defensive Player of the Year, he averaged 11.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.6 blocks per game.

The duo were the only two Tigers to start every game this season, and accounted for more than a third of Auburn's scoring and rebounding in a year that saw the program garner its first No. 1 ranking and finish as the SEC's regular-season champion.

The NABC also named Arizona's Tommy Lloyd its Division I Coach of the Year, and Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe both its Division I Player of the Year and Big Man of the Year.

