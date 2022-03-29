Auburn's Jabari Smith named NABC, USBWA Freshman of the Year; Walker Kessler named NABC Defensive Player of the Year

Both Auburn forward Jabari Smith and center Walker Kessler received national recognitions Tuesday, as the National Basketball Coaches Association named Smith its Freshman of the Year and Kessler its Defensive Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season. The U.S. Basketball Writer's Association also named Smith its Wayman Tisdale National Freshman of the Year.

Smith and Kessler, who were both named to the NABC's and USBWA's All-America teams earlier this month, are the first in Auburn program history to win each award.

Named the SEC's Freshman of the Year, Smith averaged 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game this season. He also set single-season program records for total points (576) and 3-point field goals (79) as a freshman.

Kessler led Division I with 155 blocks, which is an Auburn single-season record, and turned in a nation-leading two triple-doubles. The SEC Defensive Player of the Year, he averaged 11.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.6 blocks per game.

The duo were the only two Tigers to start every game this season, and accounted for more than a third of Auburn's scoring and rebounding in a year that saw the program garner its first No. 1 ranking and finish as the SEC's regular-season champion.

​Smith will formally receive his USBWA award at the organization's awards banquet on April 11 in St. Louis.

The NABC also named Arizona's Tommy Lloyd its Division I Coach of the Year, and Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe both its Division I Player of the Year and Big Man of the Year.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.