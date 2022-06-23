Auburn's Jabari Smith picked No. 3 overall by Houston Rockets in NBA Draft

Jabari Smith’s dream has come true, and Auburn basketball has made history, again.

Former Auburn forward Jabari Smith was selected No. 3 overall by the Houston Rockets in the NBA Draft on Thursday night, becoming Auburn’s first top-three pick in program history.

Now the highest NBA Draft selection in program history, Smith joins eight other former Tigers as first-round selections, and he’s the third first-round pick from Auburn of the Bruce Pearl era, along with Chuma Okeke in 2019 and Isaac Okoro in 2020. Davion Mitchell, who transferred from Auburn to Baylor in 2018, was also a first-round pick in 2021.

Largely expected to be a top-two pick Thursday, Smith didn't work out for Houston ahead of the draft. The forward worked out for both Orlando and Oklahoma City, which held the No. 1 and No. 2 picks, respectively. The Magic made a surprise pick, taking Duke's Paolo Banchero with the top pick, and the Thunder selected Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren.

“Definitely added a chip, but God makes no mistakes, so I'm happy to be here,” Smith said of the draft's early selections. “I'm happy to be where I'm wanted. I'm happy to get to Houston and just show them, give them what they picked.”

Smith was at the heart of a historic 2021-22 campaign for Auburn, in which it won a Southeastern Conference regular-season title, landed a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and garnered a No. 1 ranking for the first time in program history.

In his lone season on the Plains, Smith was Auburn’s leader in points per game (16.9), 3-pointers made (79) and 3-point percentage with at least 20 attempts (42%). He was also second on the team in rebounds per game (7.4) and assists (68), and tied for third in steals (37).

“For me, what makes him No. 1 is that, for his size, he's the best jump-shooter I've seen in college in 20 years,” Pearl said Tuesday of Smith. “He can guard 1 through 5. He impacts the game offensively and defensively.”

Smith was awarded four different All-American honors following his season, adding to two preseason All-American nods. He was also named Freshman of the Year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

Before he even touched the court at Neville Arena, Smith made Auburn history by becoming the program’s highest-rated signee ever. The Fayetteville, Ga., native signed his letter of intent with the Tigers on Nov. 17, 2020. A five-star prospect, Smith was the No. 7 player in his recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Smith has had two family members who have played in the NBA: First, his father, Jabari Smith Sr, who was a second-round pick by the Sacramento Kings in 2000, and Kwame Browne, a distant cousin who was the first overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft.

Houston finished 20-62 last season, marking a last-place finish in the Western Conference for the second consecutive year. The Rockets' losing records the past two seasons are their first since the 2001-02 season.

In Houston, Smith will be paired up with Jalen Green, who decided to participate in the G-League before becoming draft eligible in 2021. A former five-star recruit, Green said in February 2021 that he would have attended Auburn had he decided to go to college.

Smith said getting to work with Green and Houston’s young core, which includes a 20-year-old Green, 20-year-old Josh Christopher and a 22-year-old Kevin Porter Jr., is what he’s most excited about.

“We're all young, all new to the NBA lifestyle, so just learning from them,” Smith said. “They're older than me, so just getting in there and ultimately building that relationship with them so it can transfer to the court.”

