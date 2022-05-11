Auburn's Jabari Smith, Walker Kessler receive NBA Combine invites

Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler have been invited to participate in this year's NBA Draft Combine, according to multiple reports.

The NBA has announced its list of invites for the 2022 NBA Draft Combine. pic.twitter.com/AU2snFAukf — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 11, 2022

The list of 76 invitees includes Smith and Kessler, both of whom are considered first-round selections in this year's NBA Draft. According to a report from Jonathan Givony of ESPN, all 76 of the listed names have accepted invitations, meaning they're expected to participate.

Kessler declared for the draft on April 3, the same day he was named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. After transferring to Auburn from North Carolina, Kessler saw his draft stock soar. He blocked his way to being named defensive player of the year, recording a Division I-best 155 blocks.

Two days after Kessler declared, Smith made an announcement of his own that he'd be declaring. The McDonald's All-American and highest-rated recruit in Auburn history led the Tigers in scoring en route to their fourth-ever Southeastern Conference regular-season title.

While both are considered first-round talents, Smith is expected to be a lottery selection and possibly taken No. 1 overall.

This year's combine will go from May 16-22 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The first two days of the combine will host the NBA G League Elite Camp, which includes 44 prospects, one of whom is Auburn's Allen Flanigan.

Flanigan, as well as Dylan Cardwell, entered their names into the draft pool in April, though both are expected to return to the Plains next season. In order to maintain their NCAA eligibility, they'd need to decide to return to Auburn by June 1.

Depending on performance, it's possible G League camp attendees could receive an invite to the NBA combine, which will take place from May 18-22.

Combine attendees will participate in five-on-five games, as well as strength and agility drills, in front of coaches, scouts and front office executives.

The NBA Draft lottery, which will decide who holds the No. 1 overall pick, will take place on May 17. The draft is scheduled for June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.