Auburn's Jeremiah Wright flips positions again, back with offensive line in fall camp

There’s been a lot of flipping and flopping in the trenches for Jeremiah Wright since he got to Auburn.

The junior played both sides of the line out of high school, but was recruited by the Tigers as an offensive lineman. As a freshman, he converted from offense to defense, logging minimal action as a defensive tackle before tearing his ACL during spring practice ahead of his sophomore campaign, which he ended up missing entirely.

As he returned to team activities, Wright switched back again, working with the offensive line this spring. However, after a conversation with head coach Bryan Harsin ahead of fall camp, Wright moved back to “where he wanted to be,” Harsin said on the first day of camp, in the defensive trenches.

But Wright was back to run blocking and pass protecting as of Auburn’s Wednesday practice, taking reps at guard.

“He said that he was kind of in between before the start of camp and he wanted to try out defense, but we can always tell his love was offensive line because he’s better movement at offensive line, and he can really cause damage on the offensive line,” defensive lineman Marcus Harris said Wednesday. “He can really help them as a unit.”

Harris — a Montgomery native — has known Wright since before their Auburn days, and with the position switch, he said the two have been going at it.

“He's very physical,” Harris said. “Like, he drives on blocks. That's what makes him so tough to go against. He doesn’t just sit up there and hold you. He drives on blocks and he brings it every time he comes to you.”

At 6-foot-5, 335 pounds, Wright’s size should be a benefit to the depth of Auburn’s interior offensive line, especially with the status of center Nick Brahms in question.

During Tuesday’s practice, both Tate Johnson and Brandon Council took reps at center. Council said Tuesday that Johnson as a player is “night and day” from where he was a year ago.

“I remember when we got here in 2020, you’d think Tate was a guy, ‘Man, is he going to play here?’” Council said. “But, oh my God, the progression’s been unreal for this kid. He’s stepped up when we needed him most. I don’t know if any of y’all watched the scrimmage but he stepped up, took Blue reps, huge role and he did well. We’re proud of him as a unit. He’s just added another tool box.”

Auburn’s offensive line is one of its most-experienced units, with 10 of its 19 players being upperclassmen, though its improvement is considered a significant x-factor for the Tigers’ success in 2022. Last season, Auburn ranked 107th in the country in Power Success Rate, a stat from Football Outsiders that determines the percentage of runs on third or fourth down with two yards or less to go that achieved a first down or touchdown. According to Council, it’s an area of emphasis for the offensive line.

“Our biggest thing is effort and finish,” Council said. “We’re going to stay on blocks until the end of the whistle; don’t let nobody shed off. Just be nasty. Put them in the ground every chance you get.”