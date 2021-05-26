Auburn's Maclean, Murgett advance to doubles semifinals at NCAA Tournament

Tad Maclean and Finn Murgett continued their NCAA championship run with another three-set doubles victory in the quarterfinals Wednesday evening at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.

The Tiger tandem, ranked No. 26 nationally, defeated No. 10 Riley Smith and Daniel Cuikerman of Southern California 7-6, 3-6, 1-0, posting their third consecutive win in the championships.

“It’s just another great accomplishment for this pair,” Auburn head coach Bobby Reynolds said of the Tigers’ highest-ranked victory this season. “Playing two out of three sets has many ups and down and the guys did a great job of weathering the storm when things weren’t going their way, but also capitalizing when the opportunity presented itself.

“Doubles is so fast-paced, with many momentum swings and it’s about when and what points that will ultimately determine the winner. Finn and Tad raised their tennis to another level in the third-set tiebreaker and never looked back.”

After a seesaw opening set, the Auburn duo caught fire in the first-set tiebreaker, outscoring the Trojans 7-2 to take a 7-6 lead. In the second set, Smith and Cuikerman vaulted ahead 3-0 before Maclean and Murgett closed the gap to 3-2 and then 4-3 before USC took the set by a 6-3 score.