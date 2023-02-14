BIRMINGHAM – Combining for three shutout victories and closing opening weekend as the conference leader in strikeouts, Maddie Penta’s junior season picked up right where she left off as her effort were celebrated with Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Week honors, the league office announced Monday.

Penta has won five SEC weekly honors over her career. This marks her second SEC Pitcher of the Week selection after winning the award in March of 2022.

The Chesapeake City, Maryland, native combined with Shelby Lowe to record three of Auburn’s four shutouts over opening weekend. Penta was the pitcher of record for all three of starts, opening her junior campaign with a 3-0 mark. Penta has not allowed a run to score in 17.1 consecutive innings, dating back to the 2022 season.

Over 15 innings of work in Clearwater, Penta scattered eight hits to hold opponents to a .145 average at the plate. The right-hander issued just three walk and one hit by pitch over her three appearances in the circle. Behind double-digit strikeout efforts against Fordham and Indiana, Penta closed opening weekend with 31 strikeouts. Penta was also named to the NFCA Leadoff Classic All-Tournament after helping the Tigers to a 4-1 mark over opening week.

Surpassing 400 career strikeouts over the weekend, Penta is just the fifth pitcher in program history to reach the milestone. Penta also secured her 36th career victory in the circle and is tied with Jenee Loree for 10th in Auburn history in career wins.

She currently leads the SEC in earned run average, innings pitched, strikeouts and wins.

Penta and the No. 21 Auburn softball return to Jane B. Moore Field for the first time in 2023 to host Austin Peay, Villanova and Dayton for the Tiger Invitational. Auburn opens the three-day tournament on Friday with a doubleheader slate against Austin Peay and Villanova beginning at 3 p.m. CT.