Auburn's rally bid falls just short at Texas A&M

Allen Flanigan left his feet just a blink too early, Devan Cambridge's help defense came a heartbeat too late, and Texas A&M hit a spinning game-winner with two seconds left to beat the Auburn men's basketball team 68-66 on Saturday in College Station.

Both Flanigan and Cambridge were part of a furious comeback bid by Auburn, down by as many as 14 in the second half and down nine with less than six minutes left before the Tigers charged. Cambridge capped a 10-2 Auburn run in the pivotal moments to make it 64-64 with 1:14 left, then JT Thor tied it 66-66 with 14 seconds left after another Texas A&M counterpunch — but the Aggies proved to have the last knockout blow.

Sophomore Andre Gordon drove against Flanigan, got him to jump with a pump fake in the key, then lifted his shot high over Cambridge's outstretched arms to sink the winner and sink Auburn to 0-2 in SEC play.

Auburn falls to 6-4 on the season — Saturday's comeback bid coming up just that short.

Junior Jamal Johnson led Auburn with 20 points, with 17 coming in the second half on the wings of five second-half 3-pointers. Auburn trailed 33-22 at halftime before the offense came alive in the second half.

Flanigan scored 16 points while Thor finished with 10. Cambridge scored nine.

Auburn returns to the court to play at Ole Miss on Jan. 6.

