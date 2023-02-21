Auburn baseball’s cross-country trek to the City of Angels is taking a considerable detour.

The series has been moved about 2,000 east, back to Plainsman Park, due to inclement weather in the greater Los Angeles area, the program announced Tuesday.

Games will take place at 6 p.m. CDT Friday, 2 p.m. CDT Saturday and noon CDT Sunday.

More information about ticketing can be found here.

As of Tuesday night, there were 100% and 95% chances of rain for both Friday and Saturday in Los Angeles, the first two days of what would’ve been games played between the Tigers and Trojans at USC’s Dedeaux Field.

Instead, the Trojans will travel to the Plains, making the program’s first-ever trip to Auburn. It’ll also mark the first-ever meetings between the programs.

USC has started the season 3-0 after a series sweep of Marist.

The series follows what’s been a 3-1 start for the Tigers, who won their season-opening series against Indiana then beat North Alabama 13-1 on Tuesday in Huntsville.