Auburn's Roger McCreary heads to Tennessee, selected at No. 35 by Titans

Auburn defensive back Roger McCreary has found his professional home, as the Tennessee Titans selected him with the No. 35 overall selection in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday.

McCreary was the first Auburn player selected in this year's draft, and coming into the night, he was considered the sixth-best available draft prospect heading into the night by CBS Sports.

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper had McCreary as his 17th-best available prospect coming into the remaining six rounds, ahead of Alabama and Georgia receivers John Metchie and George Pickens, among others.

Leading into the draft, McCreary participated in Auburn's Pro Day and received invitations to the NFL Combine and Reese's Senior Bowl, participating in both.

“Just this whole process, I feel like made me better overall as a player, to talk more and communicate with people and everything," McCreary said at Auburn's Pro Day. "I feel like it was great for me, this whole process, because I learned a lot, especially getting coached by the NFL coaches at the Senior Bowl and being up close with them in the interviews and everything. I feel like it was a great experience getting coached to a professional level.”

In four seasons on the Plains, McCreary logged 135 career tackles, as well as 38 pass breakups, six interceptions and 10 tackles for loss. He finished his 2021 season as an All-American and a Bednarik Award semifinalist, which is annually given to the best defender in college football.

A Mobile native, McCreary was a three-star prospect out of Williamson High School and the No. 989 recruit in the 2018 signing class, according to 247Sports.

Now a second-round NFL Draft pick, the defensive back joins a pass defense unit in Nashville that gave up the ninth-most pass yards in the NFL in 2021. Beyond Pro-Bowl safety Kevin Byard, the Titans' secondary is largely inexperienced, though the team has signed 38-year-old safety Buster Skrine and five-year veteran AJ Moore this offseason.

According to a release from the Titans, McCreary had a pre-draft visit with the franchise.

"I went on a visit to the Titans, and I love everything about Nashville, just the coaches and everything," McCreary said in a release. "They talked about their system, and I really feel like I can fit in. That's where I was hoping, when the pick came, that I would be one of their choices. I'm just happy that they chose me."

The Titans' first two selections of the draft were both Southeastern Conference players, as they selected Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks with the 18th selection of the first round.

Auburn associate head coach and defensive backs coach Zac Etheridge was in attendance at McCreary's draft watch party, per a video posted to Auburn Athletics' social media accounts.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.