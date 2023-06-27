Auburn baseball will have its touch on the MLB All-Star Futures Game this weekend, as former Tiger shortstop and Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Ryan Bliss was selected to participate.

Bliss is the program's first-ever participant in the event, which has been played since 1999. Gunnar Henderson, a Montgomery native who committed to play at Auburn in high school before being selected No. 42 overall by the Orioles organization in the 2019 MLB Draft, is the only other Futures Game participant with Auburn ties.

The contest, which will pit the MLB's top prospects against each other, will be played at 6 p.m. CDT July 8 at T-Mobile Park, three days before the MLB All-Star Game.

After being drafted No. 42 overall by the Diamondbacks in 2021, Bliss has played in 209 minor league contests, 60 of which have been played this season for Arizona's Double-A affiliate, the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

The shortstop is in the midst of a career season, batting .350 with a career-high 11 home runs. He's also stolen 21 bases.

Bliss spent three seasons on the Plains, starting with a 2019 season that saw the program's first trip to the Men's College World Series since 1997. In that time, he became the program's fourth two-time All-American.

A 5-foot-9 spark at shortstop, Bliss started in all 134 games in which he played, batting .328 for his Auburn career. His final season also saw him record a career-high in hits (77) and launch a career-high in home runs (15).