Auburn's Selin Ovunc advances to round of 16 at singles championship

Auburn sophomore Selin Ovunc continued her run through the NCAA Women’s Tennis Singles Championship with another win Monday in the Round of 32.

Ovunc came from behind to defeat Missouri’s Bronte Murgett, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, to advance to the next round. She will face LSU’s Paris Corley at approximately 12:30 p.m. CT Tuesday in the Round of 16 at the USTA National Campus.

“When Selin’s back was against the wall today, she dug deep and trusted her ability to apply aggressive, sustained pressure,” Auburn head coach Caroline Lilley said. “She played her best tennis at the end of the match, steadily improving her level the longer the match went. What a gritty performance representing Auburn in a first-class way!”

After dropping the first set 6-3, Ovunc climbed back into the match with a 7-5 win in set two. Then she jumped out to a big early lead in the third with back-to-back breaks to take a 3-0 lead. After Murgett broke back then held to make it 3-2, Ovunc held in the next game then got her third break of the set to make it 5-2 and give her a chance to serve for the match. Murgett fought off one match point at 40-30, but Ovunc won the deuce point to secure the victory.