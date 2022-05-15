Auburn's series finale against Alabama canceled, ruled no-contest

No. 20 Auburn baseball technically walked away with a sweep against Alabama on Sunday, as the series finale was declared a no-contest by officials after 5¹/³ innings due to continuing issues with inclement weather.

According to the SEC rulebook, Sunday games must be re-started by 7 p.m. to avoid being rained out.

Thunderstorms threatened the game from before the first pitch, as a weather delay set back the opening pitch from 3 to 3:20 p.m. At 4:32 p.m., another weather delay was announced, and at 5:47 p.m., the game was expected to restart around 6:15 p.m., but another lighting strike was detected before then. The game was called at around 6:25 p.m.

Sunday’s game was called with bases loaded for Auburn and Bobby Peirce at the plate in a 1-1 tie with one out in the bottom of the fifth. Had the inning been completed, it would have been considered a “regulation game” due to it lasting at least five innings, according to the NCAA Rulebook.

Joseph Gonzalez also pitched five frames for Auburn, allowing one run and retiring 12 of the 17 batters he faced.

Auburn (35-16, 15-11 SEC) won the first two games of the weekend series, with the Tigers’ holding off a comeback in the 3-2 victory Friday, and coming back from a 4-0 deficit to win 6-4 on Saturday.

After Sunday’s results, Auburn sits in sole possession of third place in the SEC West, behind Arkansas and Texas A&M, which are both 16-10 in conference. The Tigers are also in sole possession of fourth place overall in the conference, with Tennessee in first and the Razorbacks and Aggies following.

If the Tigers can maintain their place or better in the SEC standings ahead of next week’s conference tournament in Hoover, they’ll be granted a first-round bye and automatically fall into double-elimination play.

Up next for Auburn is a Tuesday visit to Samford, which starts at 6 p.m., and then a weekend series at Kentucky beginning Friday to conclude the regular season.

