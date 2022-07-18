Auburn's Sonny DiChiara heads to Angels in MLB Draft

Sonny DiChiara has a home in professional baseball.

The Auburn first baseman and standout slugger is heading to The Golden State, as he was selected at No. 148 overall by the Los Angeles Angels on Monday in the fifth round of this week's MLB Draft.

DiChiara became the fourth Tiger selected in this year's draft, along with Blake Burkhalter, Mason Barnett and Trace Bright.

A Birmingham-area native, DiChiara transferred to Auburn after three seasons at Samford and continued what had already been a dominant career at the plate. In his lone season on the Plains, DiChiara slashed .383/.549/.777 while hitting 22 home runs, tallying 59 RBI and drawing 68 walks to 55 strikeouts.

The first baseman also became a fan favorite for his nicknames — The Thicc King and Sonny D — as well as his 263-pound frame and unorthodox walk-up song, Italian singer Louis Prima's rendition of "Che La Luna."

"It's not just power," Auburn coach Butch Thompson said of DiChiara in April. "For the most part, he has a plan [at the plate], and because of that personality, ... we haven't seen him press yet."

According to MLB.com, the value of DiChiara's selection is $382,900.

Coming into 2022, MLB.com ranked Los Angeles' farm system as the fourth-worst in the MLB. The Angles farm system included the Salt Lake Bees (Triple-A), the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double-A) in Madison, Alabama, and the Tri-City Dust Devils (High-A).