Auburn's Sonny DiChiara heads to Angels; one of three Tigers taken on Day 2

Sonny DiChiara has a home in professional baseball.

The Auburn first baseman and standout slugger is heading to The Golden State, as he was selected at No. 148 overall by the Los Angeles Angels on Monday in the fifth round of this week's MLB Draft.

DiChiara became the fourth Tiger selected in this year's draft, along with Blake Burkhalter, Mason Barnett and Trace Bright.

A Birmingham-area native, DiChiara transferred to Auburn after three seasons at Samford and continued what had already been a dominant career at the plate. In his lone season on the Plains, DiChiara slashed .383/.549/.777 while hitting 22 home runs, tallying 59 RBI and drawing 68 walks to 55 strikeouts.

The first baseman also became a fan favorite for his nicknames — The Thicc King and Sonny D — as well as his 263-pound frame and unorthodox walk-up song, Italian singer Louis Prima's rendition of "Che La Luna."

"It's not just power," Auburn coach Butch Thompson said of DiChiara in April. "For the most part, he has a plan [at the plate], and because of that personality, ... we haven't seen him press yet."

According to MLB.com, the value of DiChiara's pick is $382,900.

Coming into 2022, MLB.com ranked Los Angeles' farm system as the fourth-worst in the MLB. The Angles farm system included the Salt Lake Bees (Triple-A), the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double-A) in Madison, Alabama, and the Tri-City Dust Devils (High-A).

DiChiara, as well as Barnett and Bright, were both Day Two selections, as Barnett went to the Kansas City Royals at No. 87 and Bright to the Orioles at No. 137. Burkhalter was selected No. 76 overall by Atlanta at the end of Day One.

Among prospects, Burkhalter was the highest-ranked of the three pitchers, at No. 207 by MLB.com, with Barnett at No. 209 and Bright not ranked.

A Dothan native, Burkhalter settled into a role as Auburn's closer this season and tallied an SEC-high 16 saves. Posting 71 strikeouts in 46⅓ innings, Burkhalter garnered three All-American honors.

Barnett and Bright became Auburn's strikeout leaders, with setting down 83 and 94 batters, respectively. Both recorded at least one dominant outing in the postseason. Barnett pitched 5⅓ scoreless against UCLA in the Auburn Regional, and Bright had a 10-strikeout start against Southeastern Louisiana in that regional, as well as an eight-strikeout start against Stanford in the College World Series.

According to MLB.com, the trio's pick value sits at $2,010,600 combined, with Burkhalter's individual value being the highest at $859,700.

Barnett and Bright both land in farm systems that were regarded as top 10 by MLB.com ahead of the season. The Atlanta farm system which Burkhalter enters was considered the fifth-worst among franchises ahead of 2022.